Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama.

Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart.

Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or $3.15 a gallon.

People filling up Monday said this Walmart gets pretty packed because it has the cheapest gas in the area, but they said it’s worth the wait.

However, Angela Fieler, said she would still like to see the prices go lower.

“I feel like the gas needs to go down a little bit more because everyone is on a budget and time is getting hard,” Fieler said. “I would love to see the gas prices go down lower, lower and lower.”

Fieler said the only good thing that came out of these rising gas prices is that she learned how to budget better and save more. Click here for the WBRC Gas Buddy price listings in your area.

