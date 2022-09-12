LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

Gas prices continue to drop
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama.

Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart.

Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or $3.15 a gallon.

People filling up Monday said this Walmart gets pretty packed because it has the cheapest gas in the area, but they said it’s worth the wait.

However, Angela Fieler, said she would still like to see the prices go lower.

“I feel like the gas needs to go down a little bit more because everyone is on a budget and time is getting hard,” Fieler said. “I would love to see the gas prices go down lower, lower and lower.”

Fieler said the only good thing that came out of these rising gas prices is that she learned how to budget better and save more. Click here for the WBRC Gas Buddy price listings in your area.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
I-59 NB @ MP137.1 at Exit 137: I-459 in Birmingham.
Major crash on I-59 NB at I-459 blocks lanes
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting