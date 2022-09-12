First Alert for drier air moving in Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting out the new work week with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It is slightly cooler in parts of Marion and Winston counties where temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in parts of east Alabama this morning. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama, but the clouds are forecast to decrease and move out of here by this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible along and south of I-20/59 this morning, but most of us are dry. I wouldn’t worry about grabbing the umbrella today. You probably won’t need it. We are tracking a cold front that is moving through the state. Behind this cold front, drier air will begin to filter in. We will likely see decreasing clouds today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will likely end up mostly sunny this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts up to 15 mph. The northwesterly winds will bring in drier air and lower dew points into our area by this evening. It should feel really nice to be outdoors today. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower for our southeastern counties for the first half of the day. Everyone should end up dry by this evening. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7-8 PM. If you are sensitive to cool temperatures, you might want to grab a light jacket as temperatures cool into the 60s after 8 PM. We will end up with a mostly clear sky with light northerly winds.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next couple of mornings is the cool temperatures! A few of you may bring out the light jackets or hoodies in the morning hours. With a clear sky and light wind speeds, temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow morning. It’ll be a cool and crisp start to the day. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will come out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures Wednesday morning will likely end up in the mid to upper 50s again. With low humidity in place, it should feel wonderful outside. High temperatures Wednesday will end up a few degrees warmer with most of us in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny Weather to Finish Out the Week: High pressure will remain in place across the Southeast for the remainder of the week. It will prevent southerly winds from returning and giving us muggier conditions. We should see plenty of sunshine through the end of the work week and extending into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm each day. High temperatures will likely end up in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s by next Thursday and Friday. Long-range models indicate the dry weather pattern continuing into the first half of next week. High temperatures will likely trend above average, but I don’t see any extreme heat or significant cool downs. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable over the next five days. There’s a chance we could see some spots heat up near 90°F over the weekend and into early next week. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 87°F/67°F.

Tropical Update: The peak of the hurricane season is here, and it remains surprisingly quiet. We have no active storms in the Atlantic as of now. We are monitoring two tropical waves in the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean. Both tropical waves have a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Long-range models hint that the second half of September could remain fairly quiet. If that’s the case, that’s a great thing! Let’s hope this quiet pattern continues. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.