LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Federal grant will help improve Tuscaloosa National Airport

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A financial boost will enable more traffic and larger aircraft to take off from and land at Tuscaloosa National Airport. This is big news for businesses that need the airport to get parts and products in and out of Tuscaloosa.

The Federal Aviation Administration added Tuscaloosa National Airport to the list of projects that will get federal money for upgrades. The FAA awarded the airport $4.2 million. The money will pay to reinforce and lengthen the amount of pavement for cargo planes and other aircraft. Airport Director Jeff Powell said they will upgrade the pavement on what’s called “the ramp” so it will be just as strong as the pavement on the runway. They also need more ramp to accommodate people flying into Tuscaloosa for Alabama football games.

“This is the most critical piece of pavement outside of our runway. So, all of the economic impact we have, this ramp help serve the community by bringing those aircraft in. We’d hate to be in a position where we couldn’t support the university, support our industrial community or serve any of our charters,” Powell told WBRC. That work starts in Spring 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue
35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham
One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham
Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in...
Two shot, man killed after argument in Bessemer
Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue
35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible haz-mat leak
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible haz-mat leak
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.