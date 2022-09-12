Federal grant will help improve Tuscaloosa National Airport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A financial boost will enable more traffic and larger aircraft to take off from and land at Tuscaloosa National Airport. This is big news for businesses that need the airport to get parts and products in and out of Tuscaloosa.

The Federal Aviation Administration added Tuscaloosa National Airport to the list of projects that will get federal money for upgrades. The FAA awarded the airport $4.2 million. The money will pay to reinforce and lengthen the amount of pavement for cargo planes and other aircraft. Airport Director Jeff Powell said they will upgrade the pavement on what’s called “the ramp” so it will be just as strong as the pavement on the runway. They also need more ramp to accommodate people flying into Tuscaloosa for Alabama football games.

“This is the most critical piece of pavement outside of our runway. So, all of the economic impact we have, this ramp help serve the community by bringing those aircraft in. We’d hate to be in a position where we couldn’t support the university, support our industrial community or serve any of our charters,” Powell told WBRC. That work starts in Spring 2023.

