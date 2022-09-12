Downtown Birmingham building evacuated after possible haz-mat leak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and rescue is at the scene of a possible haz-mat leak at a downtown building.

The building is located at 112 18th St. N and and has been evacuated. According to officials, two patients had difficulty breathing.

This is an ongoing situation. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.