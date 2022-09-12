LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Downtown Birmingham building evacuated after possible haz-mat leak

Downtown Birmingham building evacuated after possible haz-mat leak
Downtown Birmingham building evacuated after possible haz-mat leak(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and rescue is at the scene of a possible haz-mat leak at a downtown building.

The building is located at 112 18th St. N and and has been evacuated. According to officials, two patients had difficulty breathing.

This is an ongoing situation. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue
Homewood PD investigating homicide
Motorcycle crash kills man in Jefferson Co.
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Picking up a book instead of a gun, that's the hope of a Birmingham nonprofit that just...
Birmingham nonprofit hopes to tackle crime one book at a time
Building Better Basics
Building Better Basics
Birmingham homicide, 1600 block of Ave O1600 block of Ave O
Birmingham PD investigate overnight murder
Nonprofit offers resources to help families
Nonprofit offers resources to help families