LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Douglas Manufacturing expanding in Pell City; $2M expansion to create jobs

Douglas Manufacturing investing in a $2 million expansion
Douglas Manufacturing investing in a $2 million expansion(Partners by Design Inc.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant.

Company leaders said the move will create more than 20 new positions in Pell City and increase the plant by roughly 15,000 sf. Once complete, the company plans to add a second shift.

The expansion will allow Douglas to more than double the production capacity to keep up with an increase in demand for: pulleys, lagging, idlers, magnetics, impact beds, and take-ups.

“The significant new investment Douglas is making to expand its Pell City manufacturing plant illustrates our strong commitment to the conveyor industry, to Alabama, and our local community. We would like to thank St. Clair County, the City of Pell City, and the St. Clair County EDC for their support in helping to make this new investment possible,” said Paul Ross, company president.

To learn more about the Alabama-made products Douglas produces, visit https://www.douglasmanufacturing.com/.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Violette Lynn Hawkins
Decatur Police seek public assistance for missing and endangered woman
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
Source: WBRC video
Dear Denise - Letters to the sister I never knew