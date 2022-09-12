Douglas Manufacturing expanding in Pell City; $2M expansion to create jobs

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant.

Company leaders said the move will create more than 20 new positions in Pell City and increase the plant by roughly 15,000 sf. Once complete, the company plans to add a second shift.

The expansion will allow Douglas to more than double the production capacity to keep up with an increase in demand for: pulleys, lagging, idlers, magnetics, impact beds, and take-ups.

“The significant new investment Douglas is making to expand its Pell City manufacturing plant illustrates our strong commitment to the conveyor industry, to Alabama, and our local community. We would like to thank St. Clair County, the City of Pell City, and the St. Clair County EDC for their support in helping to make this new investment possible,” said Paul Ross, company president.

To learn more about the Alabama-made products Douglas produces, visit https://www.douglasmanufacturing.com/.

