Decatur Police seek public assistance for missing and endangered woman

Violette Lynn Hawkins
Violette Lynn Hawkins(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Violette Lynn Hawkins.

Hawkins is 33 years old and “may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.”

She was reportedly last seen on September 1 at 12:00 a.m. in the area of Britwood Drive SW in Decatur.

The Decatur Police ask that if anyone has any information on Hawkins’s whereabouts to call the department at (256) 341-4644 or call 911.

