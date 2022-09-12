Decatur Police seek public assistance for missing and endangered woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Violette Lynn Hawkins.

Hawkins is 33 years old and “may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.”

She was reportedly last seen on September 1 at 12:00 a.m. in the area of Britwood Drive SW in Decatur.

The Decatur Police ask that if anyone has any information on Hawkins’s whereabouts to call the department at (256) 341-4644 or call 911.

