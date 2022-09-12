Birmingham Water Works donates water to people in Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is sending water to our Mississippi neighbors.

BWW sent 27 pallets of bottled water to the people of Jackson, Miss. Monday. Neighbors there have been under a boil water notice for more than a month.

BWW Crews loaded the water on the Christian Service Mission docks to get it ready for shipment.

