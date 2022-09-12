LawCall
Birmingham Water Works donates water to people in Jackson

BWW water donations for Jackson
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is sending water to our Mississippi neighbors.

BWW sent 27 pallets of bottled water to the people of Jackson, Miss. Monday. Neighbors there have been under a boil water notice for more than a month.

BWW Crews loaded the water on the Christian Service Mission docks to get it ready for shipment.

