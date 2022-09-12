LawCall
Birmingham PD investigate overnight murder

Birmingham homicide, 1600 block of Ave O1600 block of Ave O
Birmingham homicide, 1600 block of Ave O1600 block of Ave O(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was killed in the 1600 block of Ave O around midnight Sunday night.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

