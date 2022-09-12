LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Avoiding credit card skimmers at the gas pump

AAA Alabama is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.
AAA Alabama is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Filling up the gas tank is so common, we can become complacent, but you need to beware in order to avoid credit card fraud.

Many times when filling up our gas tanks, we’re in a rush to get somewhere but Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says you need to pause and take a moment to better protect yourself.

Gas skimmers are devices that thieves attach over card slots at gas pumps. They can be used to save and store credit card information, but there are simple things to avoid falling victims to these.

You may notice many pumps have serial-numbered security stickers. If this is ripped, someone may have tampered with it. Avoid these at all possible!

Ingram also says going inside to pay is the safest option but if you can’t, make sure to use a credit card instead of a debit card. He adds there are also certain pumps less likely to have a skimmer.

“Typically when we do see these skimmers attached to the pump, they usually do them on the pumps that are furthest from the line of sight from inside the store so the furthest from the front door of the store,” said Ingram. “So if you have a choice, use the pump that’s a little closer to the door as well and that might offer a little bit of protection as well.”

He encourages you to inspect the card scanner before swiping your card. If it looks like someone tampered with it, use a different pump and but tell the gas station attendant right away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

One person shot in Jones Valley
One person shot in Jones Valley
The founder of C4 Mentoring says it's key to get young men and women involved in...
Birmingham nonprofit encouraging youth to join extracurriculars
Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham
One person killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham
Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in...
Two shot, one killed after argument in Bessemer