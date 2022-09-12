ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police.

Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph. The driver refused to stop, crashed into an embankment on Wakefiled Drive off Highway 69 South, and ran off. The driver was able to run from the scene, but his car was towed. ALEA continues to investigate.

ALEA and the Tuscaloosa Police Department conducted a two-day traffic detail on Sept. 2-3 aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of accidents we’re having and increase the safety of drivers, especially on football game weekends when we have so many more drivers on the roads,” said

TPD Capt. Billy Hallman, commander of the department’s Traffic Division. “We hope this will promote safe driving habits, and ultimately prevent wrecks with serious injuries or fatalities.”

On Friday, officers assigned to TPD’s traffic division and Alabama State Troopers conducted high-visibility patrol of I-359 northbound between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s detail focused on I-359 and downtown Tuscaloosa between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., following the Alabama-Utah State football game.

On each night, drivers were ticketed for racing and exhibition of speed in the area of I-359 and Skyland Boulevard. Both of their vehicles were impounded.

Friday, Sept. 2

Tickets Issued:

Speeding 62

Racing 1

Insurance violation 6

Other driver’s license violations 3

Driving while revoked 1

Other violations 1

Total traffic stops 60

Total enforcement activity 74

Saturday, Sept. 3

Tickets Issued:

Running red light 2

Racing 1

Speeding 4

Exhibition of speed 1

Insurance violation 4

Other violations 1

Total traffic stops 10

Total enforcement activity 12

TPD and ALEA will conduct additional joint traffic enforcement details over the next several months.

