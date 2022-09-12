LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

AAATC’s Smoky Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Appetizers

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AAATC’s Smoky Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Appetizers

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup cheddar/jack cheese blend

1/2 cup pickled jalapeno peppers, diced

1/3 cup pimento peppers, diced

1 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tsp roasted garlic pepper

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 baguette, sliced and toasted

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Make sure everything is well coated. Flavors will come together right away. Spoon onto toasted bread or make a grilled cheese sandwich with this wonderful cheese mix. Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
AAATC’s Smoky Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Appetizers
Vegan chocolate-chip cookies recipe, 9/4/22
Vegan chocolate-chip cookies recipe, 9/4/22
Potato soup recipe, 9/11/22
Potato soup recipe, 9/11/22
K&Js Elegant Pastries: Gooey Brownie Cookie Sandwiches
K&J’s Elegant Pastries: Gooey Brownie Cookie Sandwiches