AAATC’s Smoky Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Appetizers

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup cheddar/jack cheese blend

1/2 cup pickled jalapeno peppers, diced

1/3 cup pimento peppers, diced

1 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tsp roasted garlic pepper

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 baguette, sliced and toasted

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Make sure everything is well coated. Flavors will come together right away. Spoon onto toasted bread or make a grilled cheese sandwich with this wonderful cheese mix. Enjoy!

