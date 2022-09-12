51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.

The corner said the motorcycle driver reportedly lost control because of ponding from rain, causing the motorcycle to crash.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

