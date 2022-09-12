LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.

The corner said the motorcycle driver reportedly lost control because of ponding from rain, causing the motorcycle to crash.

123movies

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue
35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
Woman shot inside home in Center Point

Latest News

Gopher tortoise conservation in Alabama
Tracking The Tortoise
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak
44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
Birmingham homicide, 1600 block of Ave O1600 block of Ave O
21-year-old man shot, killed in Birmingham