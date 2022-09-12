44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner said a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday night, September 9, 2022.

Courtney Demond Hughley, 44, of Fairfield, was shot during a reported assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, according to the coroner.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the homicide.

