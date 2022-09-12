LawCall
44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner said a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday night, September 9, 2022.

Courtney Demond Hughley, 44, of Fairfield, was shot during a reported assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, according to the coroner.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the homicide.

