Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies were told by witnesses the victim was sitting at the table when someone drove by and shot into the home.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. There is no update on her condition at this time. Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.