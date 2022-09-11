UAB falls to Liberty, 21-14

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers fell to the Liberty Flames, 21-14 on September 10, 2022.

The Blazers looked to avenge their loss to Liberty at the opening of Protective Stadium in 2021.

The Blazers rushing attack rushed for 241 yards in the game and two touchdowns in the game, but suffered four fumbles in the game.

Dewayne McBride led the team with 177 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 96 yards and a touchdown as well.

This was the Blazers first loss of the season. They will face Georgia Southern on September 17 at Protective Stadium. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

Not our night. We will see you back home at Protective Stadium next week. pic.twitter.com/VSvPyi7RYJ — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) September 11, 2022

