Two shot, one killed after argument in Bessemer

Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in Bessemer on September 11.
Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in Bessemer on September 11.(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in Bessemer on September 11.

Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.

Authorities say a five-year-old and a two-year-old were present during this shooting.

One person is currently in custody in this shooting. So far, there no word on the identity of the victims.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

