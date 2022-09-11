LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store

Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Trussville say they evacuated a Walmart after a threat was made to the store on September 10.

Police say they received a call from an employee, stating that two black males in masks came into the store asking for a former employee. Authorities say the males threatened to shoot up the store as they walked further in.

Walmart closed and evacuated the store as police went through. Police did not find the suspects, but cleared the store.

Authorities say there were no injuries and there is no threat to public safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a...
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
Ronald Porter Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

Latest News

Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover firefighters participate in 9/11 tribute
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers
Pastor Jennings speaks following lawsuit announcement
Pastor Jennings speaks following lawsuit announcement