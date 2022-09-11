Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Trussville say they evacuated a Walmart after a threat was made to the store on September 10.

Police say they received a call from an employee, stating that two black males in masks came into the store asking for a former employee. Authorities say the males threatened to shoot up the store as they walked further in.

Walmart closed and evacuated the store as police went through. Police did not find the suspects, but cleared the store.

Authorities say there were no injuries and there is no threat to public safety.

