LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sloss Fright Furnace producer explains closure after 22 years in Birmingham

Sloss Fright Furnace announced the Halloween attraction will not be returning this fall.
Sloss Fright Furnace announced the Halloween attraction will not be returning this fall.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are upset after finding out a Birmingham Halloween staple will not return this fall.

After 22 years in the Magic City, the producer of Sloss Fright Furnace says he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision after given new terms.

The annual haunted house gained nationwide attention over the years and producer Robbie Yarbrough says nearly a million people visited the attraction. He estimated 25,000-45,000 visitors each year.

Yarbrough says the main reason they are ending the attraction is because they were being required to significantly scale down the event.

“It would take the event from 23-24 days down to less than eight,” he said. “We had a half a million dollar operating budget and it just couldn’t be done.”

Other new terms included not setting up on stage/cast shed area and no giant slide in the parking area.

In the same email as the new terms, Yarbrough was told: “We find the Fright Furnace event in its current format too disruptive to school tours and other operations in its current format, and do not consider the event well aligned with Sloss’ mission or the image we wish to present.”

WBRC reached out the the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark Board for a comment which reads:

“Approximately three years ago Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark Board and the operators of Fright Furnace entered into negotiations regarding the use of the site. No agreement was reached, and the operators of Fright Furnace decided to pursue other alternatives to host this important event. Please contact the operators of Fright Furnace for updates, and other information, concerning the future of Fright Furnace.”

“It was our decision not to produce a half a million dollar budget event and only have eight days to recoup the money,” said Yarbrough. “No one in their right mind in a business deal would have done that.”

The announcement post is going viral now, reaching over half a million people on Facebook. Yarbrough said he was shocked and overwhelmed by the amount of support: “Thanks guys! It was a great run.”

Yarbrough tells me they spent some time looking for alternative venues but realized Sloss Fright Furnace wouldn’t be the same without Sloss Furnace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a...
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
Ronald Porter Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

Latest News

Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover firefighters participate in 9/11 tribute
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers