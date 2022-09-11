Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home.

This happened in the 1700 block of 33rd Street. Authorities say during the attempted robbery, there was an altercation between two people. Police say shots were fired, and one person suffered an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

