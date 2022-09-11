LawCall
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery...
Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home.

This happened in the 1700 block of 33rd Street. Authorities say during the attempted robbery, there was an altercation between two people. Police say shots were fired, and one person suffered an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

