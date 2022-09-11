LawCall
Motorcycle crash kills man in Jefferson Co.

(Odessa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 6:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs to investigate a single vehicle wreck. On the scene, deputies encountered a motorcycle that left the roadway and crashed. 

The driver, a 56-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene according to JCSO.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

