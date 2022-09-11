Homewood PD investigating homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a homicide at Wells Fargo Bank on West Valley Avenue.

According to HPD, around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to report of shots fired and a person down at the “stand alone ATM” on the property. Officers say when they arrived on the scene the found a male lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to HPD.

This is an active homicide investigation and there are currently no suspects in custody according to HPD. They believe this was a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Homewood Police at (205) 332-6200 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

