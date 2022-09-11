LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Homewood PD investigating homicide

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a homicide at Wells Fargo Bank on West Valley Avenue.

According to HPD, around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to report of shots fired and a person down at the “stand alone ATM” on the property. Officers say when they arrived on the scene the found a male lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to HPD.

This is an active homicide investigation and there are currently no suspects in custody according to HPD. They believe this was a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Homewood Police at (205) 332-6200 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

divi discount
embed map in gmail

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store
Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second
Motorcycle crash kills man in Jefferson Co.
Working Cows Dairy
Working Cows Dairy
Woman shot inside home in Center Point