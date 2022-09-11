Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AP’s Top 25 College football poll places Georgia at the top, with Alabama falling to second. With 1,561 points, Georgia overtook Alabama with a 65 point difference in week 3.
Ohio sits in third trailing Alabama by 21 points. Following in fourth and fifth are Michigan and Clemson.
