Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AP’s Top 25 College football poll places Georgia at the top, with Alabama falling to second. With 1,561 points, Georgia overtook Alabama with a 65 point difference in week 3.

Ohio sits in third trailing Alabama by 21 points. Following in fourth and fifth are Michigan and Clemson.

To see the full list click here.

