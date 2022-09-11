FIRST ALERT: Lingering chance of scattered storms today, cooler air to follow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could still see patchy fog especially in higher elevations developing through the morning but we also see a change in the weather pattern ahead as a cold front approaches followed by a drier air mass. This will represent our first actual cold front as temperatures finally fall below seasonal averages along and ahead of the front through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

WBRC weather 9/11/22 (WBRC)

Rain will diminish overnight tonight as drier air overspreads Northwest Alabama during the early morning hours Monday. The drier air will be in place for much of the week ahead and even with cooler early morning lows dipping below 60 degrees, the air mass will warm quickly allowing for a quick warm-up of 25-30 degrees each afternoon.

WBRC weather 9/11/22 (WBRC)

Mostly clear conditions will persist through week’s end with a small chance for rain returning by next Saturday.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, the remnants of Hurricane Earl continue moving across the North Atlantic while the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave which is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tomorrow. Gradual development of the wave will be possible during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

