Auburn takes down San José State 24-16

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first...
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers have defeated the San José State Spartans for the third time since the two teams first met in 2014.

While the first quarter was scoreless, the Spartans controlled the first half.

San José State kicker Taren Schive scored a 33-yard field goal with 11:18 remaining in the second quarter, the first points of the game.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter answered back when he rushed for a seven-yard touchdown with 6:31 remaining in the second quarter, briefly putting the Tigers in the lead, 7-3.

With only 58 seconds before halftime, the Spartans reclaimed the top spot as running back Kairee Robinson scored a one-yard touchdown.

San José State led Auburn 10-7 at halftime.

But the Tigers were on the prowl in the second half of the game. With 11:45 remaining in the third quarter, running back Tank Bigsby scored a one-yard TD rush. The Tigers later scored another field goal to give them a 17-10 lead over the Spartans by the end of the third quarter.

San José State was able to score a field goal within seconds of the fourth quarter of the game. Auburn quickly answered that with another score as quarterback T.J. Finley rushed for a four-yard touchdown with 12:45 remaining.

With 2:11 left in the game, the Spartans scored another field goal, but it was took late for a comeback.

The Auburn Tigers won the game 24-16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is now 2-0 for the season. They will remain at home next week as they take on Penn State at 2:30 p.m.

