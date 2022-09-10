Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football legend George Teague joins Mike Dubberly for the latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast. George previewed the Alabama at Texas football game, gave his thoughts on how players feel if their marching band doesn’t make the trip to away games, his perspective on the rise in violent crime among young people and what his family has founded to create more opportunities for young people.

Bama Legend George Teague Talks UA vs. TX and Giving Back

