Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague

Bama Legend George Teague Talks UA vs. TX and Giving Back
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football legend George Teague joins Mike Dubberly for the latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast. George previewed the Alabama at Texas football game, gave his thoughts on how players feel if their marching band doesn’t make the trip to away games, his perspective on the rise in violent crime among young people and what his family has founded to create more opportunities for young people.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

