Last few Birmingham Barons home games of 2022 happening this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons’ season is wrapping up and you only have two more chances to support them here at home!

While the Barons have been around since 1885, this was their 10th year at Regions Field downtown and as they wrap up the season, it’s bittersweet.

The Birmingham Barons president and general manager Jonathan Nelson says this time of year, there are mixed emotions. While there is anticipation for the remaining games, there’s sadness because the season is ending.

“From beginning until where we are right now, attendance has really been status quo where we’ve been in recent years,” said Nelson.

2022 was the first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic and Nelson says he noticed a bit of hesitation from some fans.

“I know we’re not fully out of the COVID situation yet and so there’s some hesitation still on some folks,” he said. “At the same time, I think that as we take steps forward to 2023, I’m hopeful that there’ll be even less variants and less hesitation when it comes to attending events, especially games here at Regions Field.”

Nelson says they’re definitely ready for a more normal season and they’ve already started the planning process for 2023.

“Baseball is always going to be a series of continual preparation whether it be for the next game, the next series, or for the next season,” said Nelson. “Despite the fact that we’re putting a bow on 2022, we’re already planning another special season -- our 11th year at Regions Field for 2023 and we look forward to that.”

You have two more chances to support the Birmingham Barons at home this weekend.

The Saturday game begins at 6:30pm and will be a 9/11 Tribute Night with a fireworks show afterwards. Sunday is a Family Day where kids can run the bases. The first pitch is set for 4pm and there will also be a salute to essential workers.

