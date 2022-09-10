LawCall
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire

4-year-old shot in Avondale
4-year-old shot in Avondale(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery.

Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.

“Just think about the lives you are affecting,” Children’s of Alabama Trauma & Emergency Management Coordinator Adam Lansdon said. “Not only for now, but for the rest of their life and what kind of impact you’re going to leave on them.”

Lansdon said life-threatening and non-life threatening gunshot wounds can have lasting impacts on a child’s physical and mental health.

“When you think about a child’s body to the size of a bullet, they can suffer more damage,” he said. “You have a lot more important organs that are closer in proximity together, so a bullet that may just puncture one part of an intestine in an adult, may puncture multiple organs in a child.”

With school back in session, E.R. doctors are already seeing more than 200 patients a day.

“Right now we are entering a very busy season in the ER as kids are back at school and developing different respiratory illnesses. So compound that with violent crimes, obviously it can be very taxing on the ER staff,” Lansdon said.

Children’s of Alabama has treated 47 gunshot victims so far this year and Lansdon said that is down from last year.

“Make sure your guns and ammo are stored safe and secured out of any reach of a child in your home, then we will continue to see a decrease in these numbers,” Lansdon said.

The latest child victim is 4-year-old Serenity Spearman. She was shot in the back earlier this week while sitting in the car with her aunt. Birmingham Police have made an arrest in her case.

Ronald Porter Jr. is being held in Jefferson County Jail on 2 Counts of Attempt Murder and 1 count of Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.

