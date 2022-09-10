Hoover firefighters participate in 9/11 tribute

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend marks 21 years since 9/11 and to commemorate the tragedy, the City of Hoover is gearing up to host its annual stair climb.

The stair climb honors the 9/11 first responders and pays tribute to the thousands of people who were killed.

People will climb 110 floors at the Galleria Office Towers, representing the number of floors in the towers of the World Trade Center.

For Hoover Division Chief Duane Prater, the climb is personal.

Prater said most of the participants will be wearing gear and carrying tools.

“It’s kind of similar to what they went through and reflect on that, as well as we will be carrying a lanyard with their name on it and their face,” Prater said. “We can see that and remember them and, in the stairwell there will be pictures of those first responders that had fallen that day just to remember them.”

The day begins with a remembrance ceremony at the Galleria food court followed by the stair climb.

“Anyone is welcome, if they do not want to climb the full 110 just come out and show your support, cheer us on,” Prater said. “We are more than welcome to have them; we think it’s a good time to gather as a community and remember those that have fallen.”

There is a $30 registration fee for the climb.

With the money going to the Hoover Public Safety charity foundation.

The ceremony is free to attend and will be emceed by WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison.

