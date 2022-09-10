FIRST ALERT: Less rain coverage today, lower humidity this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning a bit of drier air will move across the region continuing to push the bulk of the moisture north. We will continue to see some low clouds and possible fog through the morning. The area of low pressure responsible for the rain will continue moving northwest across Louisiana today keeping rain chances higher in East Alabama but localized flooding chances appear lower as rain coverage decreases today.

WBRC Forecast 9/10/22 (WBRC)

The low will intersect with another approaching system by tomorrow as a front approaches. The net result will be lingering rain chances through the weekend. The front will move southeast Monday aiding in the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms along the front especially during the afternoon. The greater chance of rain will be to the south and east as the front approaches.

Following the passage of the front, drier, less humid air will overspread the region as high pressure builds over the region and the front stalls along the Gulf Coast which will eliminate the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area with the better rain chances being pushed to the south. This will lead to a series of milder mornings and drier, warm afternoons as mostly clear skies return to the region.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Hurricane Earl continues moving northeast across the Atlantic and away from the East Coast while a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Monday. Gradual development of the wave will be possible during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward or west northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. No development of the system is expected through the weekend although there is a 30% chance for development over the next five days.

Otherwise, no tropical development is expected at this time.

