LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won

A Kentucky woman said she had a lottery ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000.

WKYT reports it wasn’t until she and her son were running an errand that she found it. Her son scratched it off and found out she was a big winner.

After taxes, lottery officials said she’s getting a check for more than $55,000.

The Kentucky Lottery said she bought the winning ticket at a Liberty Mart in Owingsville. The store will get an $800 bonus.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a...
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
Ronald Porter Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

Latest News

Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover firefighters participate in 9/11 tribute
From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and...
Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Hoover 9/11 Memorial stair climb
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area