Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs.

Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.

Officials with Birmingham City Schools said they aren’t seeing gang affiliations as much as you’d think.

School officials said they are not seeing gang-related violence at high levels in the schools right now, but they do provide families training in case their child becomes involved. The tutorials can help parents and children cope and tackle violence at home. But, leaders said they also provide SROs and behavioral and mental health services at mainly all the schools. Teachers are also trained to look for signs.

“Recognizing any gang related paraphernalia, signaling, signage, any types of behaviors to look for,” Chief Academic & Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools Dr. Jermaine Dawson said. “This comes from our SRO and our counselors. Our teachers receive training around that to support them, to recognize those behaviors, and what to do when they do see those.”

Dr. Dawson said they also work to get students involved in extracurricular activities. He said this year, they are bringing in college tutors to work with kids and show them other pathways to get engaged in.

