ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Free health screenings, flu shots, health seminars as well as family friendly activities for all ages will be held at Thompson High School.

Shelby Baptist Medical Center will participate in the Alabaster Health Fair Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will feature different seminars such as educating parents and children on the importance of mental health starting at 10:30 a.m.

At 11:30 there will be a seminar on stroke awareness and finally a caring for yourself post-COVID seminar.

Stacy Rakestraw, City Council, Ward 3, said a lot of people put things off maybe because they don’t have insurance or are worried about the cost.

“This kind of helps cover a variety of things so that people will be more aware of what they need to do and the urgency on taking care of their health,” Rakestraw said.

This event is open to the public and there will be live music throughout the day.

