Woman has problems with handicap accessibility at Bryant Denny despite recent changes

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama made some changes to game-day procedures this year in an effort to make the stadium more handicap accessible. But one woman says those changes have made it harder for her mother, who has a disability, to get into the stadium.

Julie Garrett-Sloan and her mother attended Saturday’s game between Alabama and Utah State. Julie says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize how challenging they would be in practice.

She says first, the university moved disability parking closer to the stadium, from the campus parking deck to the Tutwiler Deck. But Julie says there were no buses to take her and her 88 year-old mother with arthritis to the stadium like in past years. They only had access to a golf cart.

Once they arrived, they had a problem getting on the elevator they normally took enter the stadium.

“We made it to our elevator. About 50 yards away, but we made it. Well I asked could you please let us in, our elevator is right there. They said no absolutely not. You have to go to the front of the stadium,” Julie said.

Things only improved because they happened to meet a senior athletics director who was able to get them onto the elevator they needed.

“I just wonder, disabled people who didn’t have that blessing, that was such a wonderful man, how do they make it?”

WBRC reached out to university leaders to see if they plan to address this specific situation regarding. We have not heard back from them yet..

