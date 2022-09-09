LawCall
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say

Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District principal and a student. (Source: Fresno Unified School District via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRESNO, Calif. (TMX/Gray News) - School district officials released a video that reportedly shows a now-former principal shoving an elementary school student with special needs.

The Fresno Unified School District released the video it says involves former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt shoving a student to the ground in June.

In a press conference Thursday, Superintendent Bob Nelson said that on the morning of June 7, Vollhardt joined a small group of students in the cafeteria.

Nelson said that a student got upset and “instead of de-escalating the situation” the former principal chose to “shove the student down aggressively.”

The video reportedly shows Vollhardt and two other adults speaking to that student. The student could be seen pointing at Vollhardt and stepping close to him. The student steps up to Vollhardt a second time and he can be seen forcefully shoving the student’s chest, causing the student to fall backward.

Nelson said the student involved is “physically OK” and has been provided support since the incident was reported on June 8. Vollhardt was placed on administrative leave while the district launched an investigation, and on June 9, the district reported the incident to the Fresno Police Department and Child Protective Services.

According to Nelson, when the district initiated disciplinary proceedings, Vollhardt resigned.

“The district has no interest in retaining employees who engage in this type of harmful behavior toward students,” Nelson said.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the video “was shocking” to him.

“As a parent of a child close in age to the victim who also suffers from anxiety and doesn’t always handle situations in the best way, it is abhorrent and troubling as to how somebody who’s supposed to protect this child, and provide support, treated them,” Balderrama said.

The police chief said Vollhardt has been charged with willful cruelty to a minor and that interviews are still being conducted in the case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

