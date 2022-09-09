LawCall
USDA to scatter oral rabies vaccines around central Alabama soon

Starting in October, you could start to see some low-flying aircraft and USDA trucks scattering pellets around central Alabama.(WDTV)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting in October, you could start to see some low-flying aircraft and USDA trucks scattering pellets around central Alabama.

It’s all in an effort to prevent the spread of raccoon rabies in the eastern United States.

Those pellets are oral rabies vaccines, coated in wax and fish-based attractant.

They’ll be scattered via helicopter, plane, and vehicle.

And while the goal is to spread the bait in wooded areas, pet owners should be aware of the pellets ending up in your yard.

“It’s not uncommon for dogs or non-wildlife to come into contact with these baits, because they are pretty tasty,” said Jordona Kirby, Field Coordinator for Wildlife Services National Rabies Management Program.  “But in terms of safety, they have been tested in over 60 different species and they are found to be extremely safe. The one caveat is that if a dog or another animal were to consume a large number of the baits, it is possible that they may get a temporary upset stomach, because that fish coating is very rich.”

This program will start at the beginning of October and last through the 20 or 21.

If you do find the baits, it’s best to leave them alone unless a child or a pet is likely to come across them.

You should use a paper towel or glove before picking up and tossing in the trash.

