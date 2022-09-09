LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store.

Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies there on May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5 2021 and another on Jan. 14, 2022.

Officers received a call of a robbery in progress at Family Dollar at 524 14th Street, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The man, who was masked, entered the store near closing time, acted like he had a gun concealed under his clothing and demanded money. An employee noticed the gun was actually a drill, and confronted the man as he left the store, according to investigators.

The employee and suspect were involved in a brief struggle, and officers said the suspect dropped the drill and some of the cash before running from the shopping center.

An investigator working the previous robbery cases identified Hunter as a potential suspect. Officers went to his home and found some of the cash taken in the robbery.

Hunter was arrested and charged in relation to Thursday’s robbery and the Jan. 14 robbery. Employees reported a masked man carrying what appeared to be a drill wrapped in clothing to look like a gun in the prior cases. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.


