LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa Co. school remembers 9/11 with special relic

Learning about 9/11
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Students at a Tuscaloosa County school are learning more about what happened on September 11, 2001.

At the center of an assembly program Friday was a part of a steel frame that once help hold Tower One together at the World Trade Center.

The color guard got things started at Taylorville Primary School, followed by the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and stories from those who remembered.

“I can remember exactly where I was when I first heard the news. I can remember where I was when I saw the events unfold that morning,” said one teacher.

School leaders displayed a part of what held Tower One together at the World Trade Center. It’s a small steel frame weighing no more than five pounds, but it’s worth more than its weight when you consider why Taylorville Primary has it in the first place. The Freedom Flag Foundation selected the school as the only school in Alabama to host it for the entire year.

“It’s such an honor,” said a teacher.

An honor and a ‘wow’ factor for the little ones like Wyatt Burdine.

“Like I can’t explain it,” said the second grader.

But Burdine could explain the lesson behind it, one he learned Friday morning.

“It means that you need to honor the people who died for us that day,” he said.

Tuscaloosa Deputy Assistant Fire Chief John Brook did feel honored and loved here.

“I am very proud the school took the step to teach children who weren’t born then what happened on 9/11 and what our country did after that,” said Brook.

The program ended with hundreds of little ones singing God Bless America and a promise to never forget.

Part of the ceremony Friday morning included students presenting Freedom Flags to both firefighters and lawmen.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Latest News

Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and...
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
September is Prostate Awareness Month and local doctors and survivors want to make sure you...
Prostate cancer survivor brings awareness to early detection
Prostate cancer awareness month
Prostate cancer awareness month
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery