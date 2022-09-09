Tuscaloosa Co. school remembers 9/11 with special relic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Students at a Tuscaloosa County school are learning more about what happened on September 11, 2001.

At the center of an assembly program Friday was a part of a steel frame that once help hold Tower One together at the World Trade Center.

The color guard got things started at Taylorville Primary School, followed by the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and stories from those who remembered.

“I can remember exactly where I was when I first heard the news. I can remember where I was when I saw the events unfold that morning,” said one teacher.

School leaders displayed a part of what held Tower One together at the World Trade Center. It’s a small steel frame weighing no more than five pounds, but it’s worth more than its weight when you consider why Taylorville Primary has it in the first place. The Freedom Flag Foundation selected the school as the only school in Alabama to host it for the entire year.

“It’s such an honor,” said a teacher.

An honor and a ‘wow’ factor for the little ones like Wyatt Burdine.

“Like I can’t explain it,” said the second grader.

But Burdine could explain the lesson behind it, one he learned Friday morning.

“It means that you need to honor the people who died for us that day,” he said.

Tuscaloosa Deputy Assistant Fire Chief John Brook did feel honored and loved here.

“I am very proud the school took the step to teach children who weren’t born then what happened on 9/11 and what our country did after that,” said Brook.

The program ended with hundreds of little ones singing God Bless America and a promise to never forget.

Part of the ceremony Friday morning included students presenting Freedom Flags to both firefighters and lawmen.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.