Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital.

The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway.

Birmingham Police say the victim is alert and still being treated at the hospital. In a social media post, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin identified the girl as four-year-old Serenity Spearman.

BPD’s Crime Reduction Team has located a person of interest who is currently under investigation

Mayor Woodfin is now calling for shooters to ask themselves how they would feel if that was their little girl in the hospital.

He goes on to say “We need less cowards. We need more compassion for life”.

Over the years, Children’s Hospital has worked to heal the innocents struck by these careless shooters.

In 2020, Children’s treated 66 kids for gunshot wounds. That number jumped to 82 in 2021 and through May of 2022, they had treated 24 kids.

At this time we don’t have an updated number but we are working to gather more information.

