LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tarrant business owners frustrated by constant flooding on Highway 79

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Frustrated business owners in Tarrant want the city to do something about the constant flooding along Highway 79.

Lash Shelton, the owner of Still Stand’n Barber Shop, said it happens all the time and September 4 was a prime example. That’s because the road was nearly impassable.

You could see drivers trying to avoid what looked like a pond on the side of the road.

The manager at Taco Bell said a customer’s car stalled out and it’s been sitting in their parking lot ever since.

Shelton said just a little bit of rain causes the area to flood.

He’s been at this location about seven months and said the water has crept into his shop at least two times, and it sometimes prevents customers from getting in.

He said he thinks it’s a problem with the drainage system and wants the city to do something about it now.

“Make it disappear. (laughter) Make it disappear. People try to come in, sometimes their cars get stalled out because the water be so deep, you know, right along the front. This whole parking lot be filled up. I shouldn’t be impacted with every rain. Like every rain? Maybe, you know, when it rains a lot. Maybe I could understand that, but the smallest amount of rain it’ll flood out,” Shelton said.

We reached out to Mayor Wayman Newton on September 6 to see if there is a plan in place to fix this issue.

We set up a time to speak, but he canceled.

We also reached out the city’s police chief, but he was told not speak to on this matter.

We reached out to the mayor again September 8, but our calls, messages, and texts were not returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.

Latest News

Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham Thursday pleading with the governor and...
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
Starting in October, you could start to see some low-flying aircraft and USDA trucks scattering...
USDA to scatter oral rabies vaccines around central Alabama soon
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
Call 205-254-7777 if you have a tip.
Alabama Metro Crime stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases