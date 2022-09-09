LawCall
Stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop in Pickens Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people face drug possession and trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Pickens County.

Sheriff Todd Hall said on Wednesday, September 7, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 82.

Deputies said Edrichus Sykes and Megan Carey were arrested for Trafficking in Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Crack Cocaine as well as possession of Marijuana and Heroin.

Further investigation led to the recovery of several guns that were stolen in Atlanta, according to Sheriff Hall.

From Sheriff Hall, “This traffic stop demonstrates the danger that Law Enforcement face every day. Sheriff Hall encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity and to thank you for your support for law enforcement.”

