Sideline week 3 scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another week of high school football and we’ve got the scores.

Thursday’s Week 3 Results

Valley 46, Sylacauga 14

CLASS 7A

Austin 26, Florence 14

Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7

Dothan 14, Prattville 10

Fairhope 38, Mary Montgomery 23

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7

Hoover 20, Vestavia Hills 14

Thompson 35, Spain Park 14

CLASS 6A

Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22

Decatur 39, Cullman 36

Hartselle 63, Columbia 6

Hazel Green 49, Buckhorn 42

Helena 35, Chilton County 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44

Homewood 48, Calera 38

Lee-Huntsville 42, Mae Jemison 26

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12

Oxford 47, Huffman 8

Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0

Pelham 35, Briarwood Christian 34

Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21

Theodore 35, Baldwin County 0

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6

Boaz 55, Crossville 0

Central, Clay County 49, Elmore County 21

Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14

Demopolis 54, Marbury 0

Elberta 20, LeFlore 14

Fairview 27, Good Hope 6

Guntersville 40, Douglas 6

Jasper 34, Fairfield 26

Leeds 42, St. Clair County 13

Moody 62, Cleburne County 7

Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14

Russellville 27, West Point 0

Selma 18, Holtville 7

Southside-Gadsden 42, Springville 20

Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34

CLASS 4A

American Christian 20, Bibb County 14

Brooks 64, West Limestone 29

Corner 27, Cordovas 26 (OT)

Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13

Dora 21, Haleyville 12

Etowah 52, Fultondale 14

Hale County 26, Holt 8

Hanceville 22, Ashville 13

Madison County 14, New Hope 7

Munford 56, Talladega 17

Northside 40, Curry 0

Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14

Priceville 47, DAR 0

Rogers 62, Wilson 20

West Blocton 18, Sipsey Valley 14

West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0

CLASS 3A

Childersburg 54, Weaver 8

Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22

Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16

Geraldine 23, Hokes Bluff 2

Gordo 54, Midfield 13

Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8

Oakman 39, Tarrant 8

Piedmont 34, Plainview 21

Randolph County 48, Ragland 24

Saint James 41, Greensboro 6

Southside-Selma 68, Sumter Central 38

Sylvania 42, Ohatchee 14

Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6

Walter Wellborn 62, Beulah 6

Westbrook Christian 43, Glencoe 10

W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0

Chickasaw 40, JU Blacksher 20

Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25

Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 5

Hatton 52, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 28, Lanett 18

Isabella 65, Central, Coosa 0

Lamar County 38, Cold Springs 28

Pisgah 40, Collinsville 28

Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19

Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39

Sand Rock 35, Section 6

Southeastern 21, West End 14

Tanner 27, Falkville 20

Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16

Vincent 53, Fayetteville 0

CLASS 1A

Addison 26, Hackleburg 14

Appalachian 48, Woodville 8

Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0

Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21

Elba 42, Brantley 35

Keith 30, University Charter School 6

Leroy 33, Choctaw County 0

Loachapoka 48, Central-Hayneville 12

Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0

Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17

Marion County 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Pickens County 62, Berry 0

Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20

South Lamar 35, Hubbertville 20

Spring Garden 42, Victory Christian 14

Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14

Verbena 54, Billingsley 14

Wadley 44, Donoho 12

Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8

