Sideline week 3 scores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another week of high school football and we’ve got the scores.
Thursday’s Week 3 Results
Valley 46, Sylacauga 14
CLASS 7A
Austin 26, Florence 14
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7
Dothan 14, Prattville 10
Fairhope 38, Mary Montgomery 23
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7
Hoover 20, Vestavia Hills 14
Thompson 35, Spain Park 14
CLASS 6A
Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22
Decatur 39, Cullman 36
Hartselle 63, Columbia 6
Hazel Green 49, Buckhorn 42
Helena 35, Chilton County 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44
Homewood 48, Calera 38
Lee-Huntsville 42, Mae Jemison 26
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12
Oxford 47, Huffman 8
Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0
Pelham 35, Briarwood Christian 34
Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21
Theodore 35, Baldwin County 0
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6
Boaz 55, Crossville 0
Central, Clay County 49, Elmore County 21
Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14
Demopolis 54, Marbury 0
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
Fairview 27, Good Hope 6
Guntersville 40, Douglas 6
Jasper 34, Fairfield 26
Leeds 42, St. Clair County 13
Moody 62, Cleburne County 7
Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14
Russellville 27, West Point 0
Selma 18, Holtville 7
Southside-Gadsden 42, Springville 20
Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34
CLASS 4A
American Christian 20, Bibb County 14
Brooks 64, West Limestone 29
Corner 27, Cordovas 26 (OT)
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13
Dora 21, Haleyville 12
Etowah 52, Fultondale 14
Hale County 26, Holt 8
Hanceville 22, Ashville 13
Madison County 14, New Hope 7
Munford 56, Talladega 17
Northside 40, Curry 0
Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14
Priceville 47, DAR 0
Rogers 62, Wilson 20
West Blocton 18, Sipsey Valley 14
West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0
CLASS 3A
Childersburg 54, Weaver 8
Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22
Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16
Geraldine 23, Hokes Bluff 2
Gordo 54, Midfield 13
Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8
Oakman 39, Tarrant 8
Piedmont 34, Plainview 21
Randolph County 48, Ragland 24
Saint James 41, Greensboro 6
Southside-Selma 68, Sumter Central 38
Sylvania 42, Ohatchee 14
Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6
Walter Wellborn 62, Beulah 6
Westbrook Christian 43, Glencoe 10
W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0
Chickasaw 40, JU Blacksher 20
Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25
Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 5
Hatton 52, Tharptown 0
Highland Home 28, Lanett 18
Isabella 65, Central, Coosa 0
Lamar County 38, Cold Springs 28
Pisgah 40, Collinsville 28
Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39
Sand Rock 35, Section 6
Southeastern 21, West End 14
Tanner 27, Falkville 20
Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16
Vincent 53, Fayetteville 0
CLASS 1A
Addison 26, Hackleburg 14
Appalachian 48, Woodville 8
Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0
Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21
Elba 42, Brantley 35
Keith 30, University Charter School 6
Leroy 33, Choctaw County 0
Loachapoka 48, Central-Hayneville 12
Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0
Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17
Marion County 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Pickens County 62, Berry 0
Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20
South Lamar 35, Hubbertville 20
Spring Garden 42, Victory Christian 14
Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14
Verbena 54, Billingsley 14
Wadley 44, Donoho 12
Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.