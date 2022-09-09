LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

September is GYN Cancer Awareness Month

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Gynecologic cancers are among the leading cancer killers of women in the United States, and the City of Chelsea and the City of Pelham are trying to get you to think more about the issue.

Both Mayor Tony Picklesimer and Mayor Gary Waters are taking action by proclaiming September GYN Awareness Month.

It is crucial that all women take the time to learn the symptoms and risk factors associated with GYN cancers, as well as develop healthy habits and undergo regular medical examinations.

Both cities have recognized the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation and their “A State of Teal” initiative that draws the attention of people across the state to all GYN cancers.

The organization offers research, awareness, and support.

Executive Director Ramona Graffeo, said of the five GYN cancers there is only one cancer that has a test for early detection.

“The other four do not so we try to make women aware of symptoms, signs and be proactive,” Graffeo said. “And these mayors have gone out of their way to have us come in, meet with their city council and we are just so grateful.”

The foundation will be hosting a “Head Over Teal Five and 10k run” on September 24, 2022, to continue to raise awareness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.

Latest News

It’s called Page Pals, where volunteers can tutor young students to help get them reading up to...
Birmingham Page Pal’s reading initiative launches next week
In Shelby County, community members enjoyed a night of mix and mingling while sampling food...
Restaurants showcase their cuisine at Taste of Shelby County
Call 205-254-7777 if you have a tip.
Alabama Metro Crime Stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases
Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham Thursday pleading with the governor and...
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid