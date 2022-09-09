September is GYN Cancer Awareness Month

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Gynecologic cancers are among the leading cancer killers of women in the United States, and the City of Chelsea and the City of Pelham are trying to get you to think more about the issue.

Both Mayor Tony Picklesimer and Mayor Gary Waters are taking action by proclaiming September GYN Awareness Month.

It is crucial that all women take the time to learn the symptoms and risk factors associated with GYN cancers, as well as develop healthy habits and undergo regular medical examinations.

Both cities have recognized the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation and their “A State of Teal” initiative that draws the attention of people across the state to all GYN cancers.

The organization offers research, awareness, and support.

Executive Director Ramona Graffeo, said of the five GYN cancers there is only one cancer that has a test for early detection.

“The other four do not so we try to make women aware of symptoms, signs and be proactive,” Graffeo said. “And these mayors have gone out of their way to have us come in, meet with their city council and we are just so grateful.”

The foundation will be hosting a “Head Over Teal Five and 10k run” on September 24, 2022, to continue to raise awareness.

