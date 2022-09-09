LawCall
Restaurants showcase their cuisine at Taste of Shelby County

Keeping restaurants open in Shelby County
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, community members enjoyed a night of mix and mingling while sampling food and drinks from local restaurants.

The event aimed to bring local businesses and the community together.

The restaurant industry has been struggling recently with many closing its doors but before the event began, I got a chance to talk with some of these local vendors about how they continue to stay open.

Chris Ross with the Lapaz Restaurant said it has to do with staffing and quality.

“Quality is number one in our book and that’s what we go after everyday and of course we couldn’t do it without our regulars and the support of everyone else,” Ross said.

Janice Brown with Ricky J’s Bakery said her motto is if you make a good product have a good price, people will come back.

Chef instructor Jason Bierley said it’s really important right now, the industry is hurting.

“Every restaurant is looking for staff and its our job to train these people to go fill these positions and keep these restaurants going,” Jason Bierley.

The event also acted as a fundraiser for the Shelby County education foundation that supports all 31 schools in Shelby County.

Bethany IveyExecutive Director of Shelby County schools’ education foundation

“The funds from this event primarily serve to fund our grants and those grants are awarded in the spring to teachers so that they can add enhancements to their classrooms,” said Bethany Ivey, Executive Director of Shelby County Schools’ Education Foundation.

