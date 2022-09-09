Reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Montevallo coach, who is from the United Kingdom, said many people back home are devastated by Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Martin Maguire is the assistant coach for women’s soccer at the University of Montevallo. Maguire moved to the U.S. in 1998, but his family still lives in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, and her death marks the end of an incredibly long reign.

Maguire said he thinks King Charles III has been preparing to take on this role since he was a child and he’s already showing that he is ready.

“Take today where your mum has passed away and you take time to go shake people’s hands outside Buckingham Palace that just shows so much class,” Maguire said. “You are going through so much pain, but you can take the time to make the nation feel good. That’s special. So no, I think the nation will work great around him as king.”

