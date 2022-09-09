LawCall
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston

The president wants to “end cancer as we know it.”
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Monday, President Joe Biden will deliver his ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech at the JFK Library in Boston.

The White House said Wednesday the president will lay out a vision for another American moonshot, on the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s Moonshot speech, to “end cancer as we know it” by doing two things.

“First, to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years. Second, to improve the experience of people, their families, and caregivers living with and -- living with and surviving cancer,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president has called on Congress to fund Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, with a price tag of $6.5 billion over three years to drive biomedical breakthroughs. He previously announced he was reigniting the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative which was something he first embarked on six years ago when he was vice president.

Biden said during his State of the Union address in March that this is personal to him after losing his son, Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

“So many of you have lost someone you love: husband, wife, son, daughter, mom, dad,” said Biden.

The president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, which helps patients talk about their cancer battles, said it means everything to know President Biden is personally invested in being there for families too.

“I am 100% sure that we are making incredible progress in this fight. And by having an administration and a Congress that’s committed to doing what needs to be done in the public policy arena to end cancer as we know it, we will absolutely achieve that goal,” said Lisa Lacasse.

The president has already created a Cancer Cabinet to address several issues including helping to close the screening gap.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

