Northport Mayor delivers huge loads of bottled water in Jackson, Mississippi

The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in...
The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -10,000 bottles of water! That was the load Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon carried to Jackson, Mississippi, on September 8.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says he made the trip in one day. The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.

“The people I saw were just everyday folks, driving up, they would be popping their trunks, they would have people putting bottled water in and they take off, somebody would move in. There were two transfer trucks full of water being unloaded while we were unloading ours but eventually it’s going to run. We gave great gifts we took down there,” said Mayor Herndon.

Mayor Herndon often spearheads these types of relief drives. He says in recent years the donations from Tuscaloosa County residents have helped people in four states and 17 cities recover from natural disasters.

