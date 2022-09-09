New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and colleges and universities around the state for a newly established Veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign.

Leaders said Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that suicide knows no boundaries.

Participating colleges and universities will display 152 American flags on campuses during the month of September, which serves as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The flags symbolize and honor the 152 Veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2020.

“We are excited about this new campaign and to continue the discussion for this important topic within the Veterans community,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Suicide prevention is never an easy subject or an enjoyable conversation, but we hope this visual display will show the reality of how many Veterans have those invisible wounds and help create impactful, long-term change.”

“Supporting our Veterans with mental health resources that are accessible and compassionate is crucial,” said ADMH Commissioner Kimberly Boswell. “Nearly 18% of individuals who die by suicide in Alabama are Veterans. Through resources such as 988 and the Crisis Centers, we hope to help Alabamians find help, begin the path to recovery and save lives.”

Student Veterans associations participating in Operation We Remember include the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, Jacksonville State University, University of North Alabama, University of Montevallo, Shelton State Community College, Lawson State Community College, and Gadsden State Community College.

You can learn more about Veteran suicide prevention by visiting vetsforhope.com.

