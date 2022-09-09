Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 6, a man driving a Ford Ranger struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the Palisades Shopping Center property in the 300 block of Palisades Boulevard. Officials say he was experiencing a medical event that caused the car accident.

Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Henry Sykes.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Sykes died at UAB Hospital on Sept. 8 at 4:15 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

