LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 6, a man driving a Ford Ranger struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the Palisades Shopping Center property in the 300 block of Palisades Boulevard. Officials say he was experiencing a medical event that caused the car accident.

Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Henry Sykes.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Sykes died at UAB Hospital on Sept. 8 at 4:15 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.


embedgooglemap.net

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Latest News

Ronald Porter Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
5k run to honor Eliza Fletcher
5k run to honor Eliza Fletcher
Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in