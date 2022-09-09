Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was arrested on Sept. 8 in connection to the 4-year-old child shot in Avondale.

Police say the suspect is identified as 21-year-old Ronald Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The 4-year-old girl is in the hospital and will undergo surgery soon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the child was sitting in a car with an adult family member when she was shot.

Porter Jr. is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million bond.

Police say help of the community with assistance of the Real-time Crime Center brought closure to this case.

