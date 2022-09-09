LawCall
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home hosts lunch for first responders in honor of 9/11

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa is offering a free lunch to all first responders in Tuscaloosa County and surrounding West Alabama in an effort to show support to to public servants in honor of the 9-11 terror attacks.

The Patriot Day First Responders Appreciation Lunch will Friday afternoon. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home started it in 2018 with a cookout. It’s continued ever since, even during the pandemic, with police, fire fighters, EMT’s and other first responders able to grab their meal To Go if they liked.

Organizers hope this lunch shows these community servants that their work is appreciated and never forgotten, especially on or close to the anniversary of September 11th.

“We all remember the 2011 event and it was such a tragic day. And we know all the first responders came together for our communities and everybody. This is just a way to give back to them for what they do to keep our communities safe,” said Danah Minges, General Manager for Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home.

Hoos Q is catering BBQ lunch event. It’ll be at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home at 6100 Old Greensboro Road from 11am to 1pm. All first responders are welcome to come and eat.

Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham